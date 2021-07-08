Memp3 s3 me hy3 shoe - Baby Maxin spotted in video speaking Twi with McBrown

Baby Maxin has been seen in a new video speaking Twi with her mother

The young girl was telling her mother that she did not want to wear shoes

Baby Maxin and Nana Ama McBrown are noted for causing traffic online with their mother and daughter moments

Maxin Mawushie Mensah the daughter of star actress Nana Ama McBrown has been seen in the most adorable video ever speaking local language Twi with her mother.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maxin famed as Baby Maxin, was seen standing on an air conditioning outlet.

She pointed to her shoes and told her mother, Nana Ama McBrown that she did not want to wear her shoes.

Memp3 s3 me hy3 shoe - Baby Maxin spotted in video speaking fluent Twi with McBrown. Source: Instagram/iamnanaamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The fascinating aspect of the whole thing was that Baby Maxin was already wearing a pair of shoes and pointed to them saying she did not want to wear them.

It is unclear if she did not like the particular pair she had on or just wanted to feel free around the house by walking with no shoes on.

The young lady was seen in the adorable video asking her mother to look at the shoes she was wearing.

Nana Ama McBrown posted the said video on her Instagram page and captioned it: "Is Your Thursday Princess Speaking Twi or Chinese @iambabymaxin Your @amalenachildrenshaven Doll #BRIMM"

Many admirers of the little princess took to the comment section to react to the video and accompanying caption.

Actress roselyn_ngissah wrote: "@iamamamcbrown she said she doesn’t want to wear shoe... ana it’s only my ears hearing that"

