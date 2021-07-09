11-year-old boy saves his four siblings after their home burns to the ground

The young boy is said to have heard the fire alarm at their home and worked so fast to help his siblings get out

Many people lauded the young boy for his bravery

The siblings were saved but the home was badly damaged with owners counting a KSh 12 million loss

An 11-year-old boy from Douglas County, US has become an overnight internet sensation after saving his siblings from an inferno that had ragged their house.

Police and the fire department arrived and found the boy had saved his siblings.

The young boy whose name is still a mystery was lauded by many people on social media after he managed to save his siblings from death as an early morning fire ravaged their home.

Wsbtv.com reported that the fire broke out at around 7.00 am on Sunday, July 4.

The family was lucky enough because staff from the Douglas County fire department arrived at the scene, Greenbrook Drive just in time to help put the fire off.

According to reports, the fire officials arrived at the scene when the single-family home was about 50% engulfed in flames.

Luckily, five members of the family had successfully been evacuated from the burning house when investigators and the fire crew arrived.

When help arrived, they learnt that the 11-year-old boy was the first person to hear the home's fire alarm and reacted accordingly.

TUKO.co.ke understands the home had working fire alarms that caught the attention of the child who swang into action.

It was at that juncture when the young boy alerted his other siblings ages 6, 8, 9 and 14, of the danger.

Fortunately, all the kids were able to get out of the house without any injuries.

The kids were saved but the home was badly damaged with owners counting a KSh 12,000,000 loss.

The Douglas County fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

