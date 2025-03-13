Kimathi Rawlings, in a video, accompanied his mother Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to a public event

The late JJ Rawlings' son and his mother were spotted singing the Ghanaian unofficial anthem, Yen Ara Asaase Ni with the other guests

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to draw similarities between Kimathi Rawlings and his late father JJ Rawlings

Kimathi Rawlings, the son of the late Ghanaian president Jerry John (JJ) Rawlings has courted attention after a video of him with his mother and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings surfaced on social media.

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Kimathi accompanied Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to attend the Agrihouse Foundation’s seventh Gathering of the Royals and Legacy Honours event at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

Many distinguished personalities including queen mothers from various Ghanaian communities also attended the event in the fully packed hall.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kimathi Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings were spotted standing inside the GNAT hall and singing the Ghanaian unofficial anthem, Yen Ara Asaase Ni with the other guests.

The late Jerry John (JJ) Rawlings' son rocked a suit with black shoes while his mother stepped out at the event in her trademark traditional outfits.

Kimathi Rawlings' eldest sister, an Honourable Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey-Korle constituency, later joined him and their mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, at the Agrihouse Foundation’s seventh Gathering of the Royals and Legacy Honours event after leaving the legislative chamber.

Zanetor and the former First Lady later mounted the stage, where they delivered separate speeches to inspire women as part of the recent International Women's Day celebrations.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings also presented the ultimate Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Legacy Award to Captain Georgina Jopap, the Executive Chairman of JP Hanson Holdings and experienced maritime consultant.

The Agrihouse Foundation’s Gathering of the Royals and Legacy Honours event is held annually to empower queen mothers and women across the agricultural value chain.

Kimathi Rawlings' appearance at the event garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many drawing similarities between him and his late father Jerry John Rawlings.

Below is the video of Kimathi Rawlings accompanying his mother to the public event:

Kimathi Rawlings' public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

jay_beegh commented:

"He looks just like his father 🙌🔥."

Onyx said:

"I am happy to see JJ once again."

Ariel_09 commented:

"A pure version of the father😊✌️."

linajollybrawn said:

"He is his Dad's photocopy."

Dee-one commented:

"A replica of Papa Jay. Like father like son 👍."

nyonyo_senyo said:

"The whole Ghana, ebi this Kimathi dude I dey feel pass."

Zanetor, Kimathi and their mum attend funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zanetor, Kimathi and their mother Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings attended the late General Arnold Quainoo's funeral.

The Rawlings family gathered the attention of attendees as they made their grand entrance at the public funeral service held in Accra.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to share their thoughts on Zanetor, Kimathi and their mother Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' appearance at the funeral.

