Fire swept through some shops at the Makola market yesterday, July 5, 2021

The PRO of the Ghana National Fire Service has bemoaned the unavailability of some equipment needed to fight the fire

According to Ellis Okoe Robinson, the country has just two functioning turntables to fight fire in high rise building

Some parts of the Makola market caught fire yesterday, July 5, 2021, leading to the destruction of several shops and goods.

The fire that swept through the shops reportedly started around 9:30 in the morning.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service tried their possible best to quench the raging fire which destroyed several property within a few minutes

Speaking to the media while the fire men frantically fought the fire, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ellis Okoe Robinson bemoaned the unavailability of some equipment needed to fight the fire.

According to him, currently, the country has just two functioning turntables to fight fire in high rise buildings.

He stated that there was one in Accra while the other one was stationed in Tema.

His comments on the availability of just two turn table ladders in the country has generated several reactions.

Wetsi Wisdom Wewiko said the PRO is telling lies.

The P.R.O is telling lies, we have more than two of those equipment he is talking about. When you go to Korle Bu fire station we have two on standby, when you go to Villagio Building we have one there too which is the tallest of all in Ghana.

Robert Lamptey said the late Mills gave 6 to the fire service.

Ex. President Atta Mills of blessed memory gave NFS 6 and it was all over the news. How come is left with 2 and were are the rest?

Diago Gfx said it is not right for the GNFS to have just two turntables while the leaders sit in V8s.

This is very sad, only two turntable ladder but greedy wicked leaders are sitting in v8

Lexiz Saint Bill Amoah raised questions about the ones they displayed at the independence square.

What about the ones they display at the black Star square every 6th March parade are they in Ghana for use or is just for decoration arrest my case

Comment by Fire Service personnel

Meanwhile, commenting on grounds of anonymity on the recent fire outbreaks, a fire service officer with the Ashanti Regional fire service said the recent fire outbreaks being recorded have become very frequent.

According to her, these fires are either caused by domestic human activities like cooking, ironing and burning, but in the case of the Makola fire, it is quiet different.

She stated that considering the fact that the fire started in an old building, the root cause of the fire could easily be traced to an electrical fault.

