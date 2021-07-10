- The Ashanti Regional Police is on a manhunt for Black Akasha

- Akasha is believed to have deceived the killer of an Uber driver to present a head and get rich

- Investigations into the killing of the Uber driver at Kumasi has intensified

Police in the Ashanti Region has mounted a search for the fetish priest said to be a key suspect in the beheading of an Uber driver, Israel Agyei Manu.

Black Akasha, is believed to have deceived the principal suspected killer of the Uber driver – Rashid Ibrahim – with a get-rich-quick advert.

Subsequently, Rashid, the killer, proceeded to the priest’s shrine and was made to pay GHC 900.00. Black Akasha, then asked Rashid to bring a human head if he wanted to get rich quick.

Meanwhile, the three accused, Rashid Ibrahim, 32, Richard Addai, 35, an assistant to the fetish priest, and Anthony Sekum, 22, labourer, have been charged with murder and abetment of crime.

In other stories

A 6-member Nigerian fraud syndicate has been busted and exposed by the Baatsona Police Station. This criminal gang, where at their hideout at Coastal Estates, Spintex Road when the police pounced on them

The arrest revealed how the gang had trafficked 10 Nigerians with criminal records to partake of cyber crime in the dark web.

Confirmation by the police indicates that the leader of the gang called Amas Ekhosuehi aged 24, and his five accomplices also Nigerians. The five other suspects gave their names as Apostle Sunday aged 27 from Akwarbom State, Monday Echeh aged 25 from Edo State, Aboki O.C aged 21 from Edo State, Patrick Odez aged 26 from Cross River State and Henry Ochuko aged 26 from Edo states.

According to the victims, they were trafficked in batches to Ghana under the pretext of greener pastures. However, they were camped in a house and prevented from going out and physically abused if they requested for food or failed to swindle unsuspecting victims to send money.

The full names of the victims are; between the ages of 21 and 24 and said they were from Edo State, Imo State, Ansarawa State, Andrew Musah aged 24 from Ansarawa State, Amaborgwo Josiah aged 24 from Ansarawa State, and Akwarbom State.

In the wake of the scoop, 14 laptops were retrieved. Meanwhile, the Suspects are in custody being processed for court as soon as possible.

Source: Yen