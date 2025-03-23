Pep Guardiola has coached some of the greatest footballers in history, including legends like Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, and Thierry Henry

However, when asked to name the most talented player he has ever worked with, he surprised many by choosing someone from the Manchester City squad

He praised the player’s incredible skill and potential, calling him the most gifted footballer he has ever seen in his managerial career

Pep Guardiola has worked with some of the greatest footballers of all time, managing powerhouse clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

With his tactical brilliance and relentless drive, he has built an illustrious career filled with trophies and iconic moments.

Given his experience with legendary players such as Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, and Thierry Henry, one might assume that his choice for the most talented player he has ever coached would come from Barcelona’s golden generation.

However, Guardiola’s answer was surprising. Instead of picking a name from his historic Barça squad, he singled out a more recent talent—Phil Foden.

The Manchester City boss has long been a vocal admirer of the English midfielder, who made his first-team debut in 2017 at just 17 years old.

Foden quickly became one of the most exciting prospects in world football, and Guardiola once made a stunning declaration about him during a press conference.

"I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him," Guardiola admitted.

"Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager. He has everything to become one of the best players."

For a coach who has worked with Messi—the man widely regarded as the greatest player of all time—this statement speaks volumes about Foden’s potential.

As he continues to shine for City, many believe Guardiola’s prediction will come true.

