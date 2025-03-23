The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Morocco for their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar

The team were led by former Black Stars players Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan for Monday's epic encounter

The Black Stars will be hoping to secure maximum points after victory over Chad last Friday in Accra

Ghanaian football legends Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah were part of the Black Stars entourage for the trip to Morocco for the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars arrived in Morocco on Saturday evening for their game against Madagascar in the top-of-the-table clash against Madagascar.

For Appiah, he is part of the management committee of the Black Stars while Gyan joins the team to offer his experience and motivation to the players.

Black Stars arrive in Morocco for Madagascar clash in World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Twitter

All 23 players as well as the technical team made the trip to Casablanca as Otto Addo has a fully fit squad for the match on Monday.

The Black Stars will train at the Al Hoceima Stadium on Sunday for the game on Monday evening.

The coach has lamented on the schedule for the match after his players played on Friday and will return to action on Monday while Madagascar have had the luxury of more days off.

"It's a little bit worrying because also we have to travel. Madagascar is already in Morocco and now they're playing in Morocco again, so for them it's much easier," he said during the post-match presser of the game against Chad.

"But to be fair, also their game on Wednesday I think was very tough for them because some of their players played on Sunday and then played on Wednesday. I don't know who's keeping the schedule, but to be honest, also in the past, sometimes I really don't understand why, for example, we can't play on Tuesday."

Semenyo confident of World Cup qualification

AFC Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo remains optimistic of Ghana's chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Black Stars players and technical team arrive in Morocco for Madagascar game.

Source: Twitter

Semenyo opened the scoring as the Black Stars run riot over Chad in Accra on Friday evening.

The 25-year-old believes the Black Stars has what it takes to beat Madagascar in Morocco on Monday.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA's website:

"I think for everyone in the team, you want to play at the World Cup. The World Cup everything. We want to do everything we can to qualify. It comes with all these games. We need to win the easy games; we need to win the hard games. We've done that today. Monday, we have to do the same. September, we'll do the same, and then hopefully qualify."

Black Stars wear new jerseys in Chad win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana debuted their new jerseys for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The players arrived on the pitch in their all-yellow new jerseys, produced by German sports kit manufacturers, Puma.

Puma have sponsored the production of Ghana's jerseys for the past decade and have extended their relationship with the Football Association.

