A Ghanaian man who was denied a visa to America three times got the opportunity to travel abroad to further his education

Philip Toku said he was ill-prepared for the initial interview but that was a learning experience which later helped him travel to the US

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on his story

Philip Toku, a Ghanaian man in America, shared his journey of travelling from Ghana to abroad after several rejections from the US Embassy in Ghana.

He said that after visa rejections three times, Philip Toku is now a PhD student at Ohio University.

Philip Toku tells DJ Nyaami he was denied a US visa three times before receiving approval to travel. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Philip Toku said that after gaining admission to a university in the US, he had not prepared adequately for the interview at the US Embassy.

He was denied the visa. On his second and third attempts, he was also denied his visa application.

All this while, Philip Toku said he was a teacher in a remote area called Mumuni in the Western Region. He taught in the school for three years after his university education at the University of Cape Coast.

According to Philip Toku, he decided to change locations from Ghana to Cote d’Ivoire on his fourth attempt.

“I changed my application centre from Ghana to Cote d’Ivoire. I prayed that I’d be the first person to be interviewed that day. Fortunately, the first person left her Ghana Card and that made me number one. After the interview, the person said ‘your visa has been approved.’ I decided not to show so much emotion but I was excited.”

Philip Toku pursued a Master’s in Educational Leadership and Administration and is now enrolled in a PhD program.

When asked what he thinks about the USA after arriving there, Philip compared his home country to where he lives now.

He compared his wages in Ghana and the US. He compared the infrastructure and governance of both countries and concluded that he felt he had wasted about twenty years of his life in Ghana.

Philip Toku is a PhD student at the Ohio University in the US. Photo credit: @OhioUniversity

Philip is married with a child. He advised that anybody abroad who wants their family to join them must put in proper measures so they do not struggle when they arrive.

Meanwhile, Philip Toku said he hopes to return to Ghana after his studies to improve the country’s education system.

Watch the video below:

Netizens delight as Ghanaian travels to US

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@hisholiness2010 said:

“Our brother from Asanco Mumuni straight to America. Congratulations bro, God's time is the best ✅.”

@chapterdifrenz3446 wrote:

“Bro is converting the monies into Ghana cedis, very funny. I understand first-time travellers😀😀.”

@Phil2131 said:

“Great interview...perseverance conquers all.”

@GiftyDeb wrote:

“Keep striving. Keep pushing. Good one there ❤.”

@damoahlydia1284 said:

“Woo good one..... This comparison we have a long way to go as a country.”

@ebeb7972 wrote:

“DJ, why are you against people trying to explain how much they make compared to Ghana? People try to strike between working here in the US versus Ghana. DJ how many of the Ghanaian population make that much money? Seems you are seemingly against people making it outside. Don't expect people to struggle all the time 😮.”

@charityblessabra2465 said:

“1 Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain. (Proverbs 127:1). Some travel and make it, some travel and fail. People make it in Ghana and some also fail 😢 the most important thing is aside from all the struggle to succeed, may God direct our steps so that we don’t labour in vain 🙏🙏.”

@stephenjabrah4390 wrote:

“As3m oo 😂😂😂your 2weeks salary is someone’s 5years salary in Bank of Ghana, wow😂😂this guy will really be the next Bill Gates ampa.”

@kwadae said:

“You make money in America and spend most of it in America, don’t let those in Ghana start making calculations to jump on unnecessary travelling arrangements.”

Man travels to UK after several denials

YEN.com.gh a Ghanaian man who was denied a US visa multiple times travelled to the UK for his education.

Seth recounted that after several US visa denials, he applied to universities in the UK, gained admission and got a visa to travel where he is breaking barriers.

Netizens commended him for not giving up and inspiring others.

