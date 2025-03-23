A fan of English Premier League club, West Ham United, travelled from London to Ghana to watch Mohammed Kudus

The Black Stars midfielder excelled as Ghana thrashed Chad 5-0 in the FFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday

Kudus, who has been a key figure for West Ham United, travelled with the Black Stars to Morocco for the game against Madagascar

A West Ham United fan travelled all the way from London to Ghana to watch midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad.

Kudus, a fans favourite at the London club, starred for the Black Stars in their thumping victory over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Although, Kudus was not on the scoresheet, he was by far one of the best players on the pitch for the Black Stars.

West Ham fan travels to watch midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Photo: Twitter/ @GHOneTV @manuelphotos_1.

According to the fan, he has been following the midfielder even on international duty and wants West Ham to do all they can to keep the player this summer.

"I like to support Kudus. He is our best player. I came all the way from England, same way I did in Kumasi," he told GH One.

"His performance was good for the team today but individually he was that good but for the team he played well." he added.

Asked if West Ham can keep him, he said: "I hope so. We have to keep him. He is one of our best players and the West Ham fans love him. Everybody loves him."

Meanwhile, the supported urged Ghanaians to believe in the Black Stars as they chase a ticket to the FIFA World Cup.

"Keep believing in your national team. You have to support them and they will come good. You have good players not just Kudus," he said.

How the Black Stars defeated Chad

The former African champions started the game in an electrifying way, opening the scoring after just two minutes when AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo connected from a rebound.

West Ham fan shows Mohammed Kudus support during World Cup qualifier against Chad. Photo: Twitter/ @manuelphotos_1.

Thirty minutes later, Spain-based forward Inaki Williams headed from from a fine cross from the right to double Ghana's lead.

Jordan Ayew the converted from the spot four minutes after Williams' strike, earning the Black Stars a three-goal lead before half time.

After the break, Mohammed Salisu connected to an Ernest Nuamah cross to make it 4-0.

The Olympique Lyonnais winger went from provider to scorer, finishing off a swift move with captain Ayew.

The Black Stars, who are eyeing a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, travel to Morocco to face Madagascar on matchday 6 of the qualifiers.

Ghana sits top of Group I after four wins in five matches.

Partey reaches new milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey marked his 50th Ghana appearance in style as the Black Stars recorded a resounding victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old lasted 81 minutes and was one of Ghana's best players on the pitch, playing a commanding role in the heart of midfield.

He was replaced by youngster Lawrence Agyekum, who was making his debut for the Black Stars.

