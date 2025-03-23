The final funeral rites of TikToker Osanju's mother Yaa Amonua took place on Saturday, March 22

The content creator's circle of viral stars including Oheneba Jude and Ama Yeboah were present at the funeral

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was also spotted mourning with the bereaved viral sensation

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was among several stars who attended TikToker Osanju's mum's funeral.

Nana Ama Mcbrown attends Osanju's mother's funeral

Osanju tragically lost his mother Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu in January 2025 after an unexpected illness. His mother, was a key feature in his viral online content.

Nana Ama McBrown took a liking to Osanju after the TikToker featured on the former's Onua Showtime.

They've kept a hearty relationship since then with the TikToker referring to Nana Ama McBrown as his mother.

Prior to his mother's funeral, Osanju met Nana Ama McBrown while the actress was on set. She promised to attend Amonu's funeral and kept to her promise.

McBrown arrives at Amonu's funeral

Nana Ama McBrown arrived at Atwima Koforidua when the funeral was already in session.

The TV personality's presence instantly drew a huge crowd as scores of guests tried to get a photo moment.

Amidst cheers and drumming, Nana Ama McBrown made her way to the bereaved Osanju to console him.

She hugged him and sat by his side. Nana Ama McBrown's gesture towards Osanju impressed scores of fans.

Osanju prepares his mum's resting place

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Osanju was spotted digging the ground preparing what would be his mother's graveyard.

The sensational comic joked about building a forever room for his mother which could never be destroyed.

Osanju's mother's funeral stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's presence at Osanju's mother's funeral attended by several TikTok stars including Opoku Bilson, Oheneba Jude and Ama Yeboah.

Tina said:

Hmm this woman , for coming to that funeral alone will send grace and joy to the guy’s family. God bless you Nana

Rich Aunty wrote:

nana in fact i pray that u will stand for Presidential position in Ghana. i swear like u will win one touch

Onaji29 remarked:

Nana Ama de3, I don't know the kind of heart God implanted in that woman. Good bless her. Praying to greet her one day.

Kofi Buabeng noted:

Social media is soo powerful. Nka Osanju ne hwan sɛ Mcbrown ɛɛba ne maame ayie. Woow❤️

ᴬᵁᴿᴬ shared:

See these finished men talking about Osanju as if they have built something for their mom

nana added:

When your mom or close relative dies, u can go there with them but u can’t take part in any activity, my mom died n I wasn’t allowed to even go there, I lost my bro n I wasn’t allowed to hold shovel

Osanju slams critics after his mum's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osanju had opened up about the backlash he faced after his mum's death.

Many netizens accused Osanju of not crying and looking unconcerned despite the recent passing of his mother.

The TikToker said he found it hard to sleep and felt crying alone was not proof of how much a person was mourning.

