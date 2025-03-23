Sarkodie was among several musicians across the continent contracted for Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday in Accra

An awkward moment as the rapper made his way to the stage for his set has stoked a frenzy on social media

It all began with an alleged snub from Sarkodie as his colleague Edem stretched for a handshake

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie delivered an outstanding performance at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party at the Independence Square in Accra.

Edem and Sarkodie have an awkward moment at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday. Source: EdemGogetem, Sarkodie

The rich Bills founder invited scores of dignitaries and celebrities from across the world to witness the show.

Some of the high-profile guests included US TV personality Sherry Lee Ralph and Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah.

Artistes like Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania and Nigeria's Davido took turns thrilling the crowd.

Sarkodie hopped on stage to offload some of his hit classics with the Bills founder on stage. While his performance excited scores of fans, an awkward moment between him and his colleague Edem has stoked a frenzy online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie seemed to have ignored his colleague as he made his way to the sage flanked by his team and security.

The rapper had his microphone in hand and had already started warming his way into his performance when Edem stretched his hands for a handshake.

One of his Sarkodie's team members whisked Edem's hand away creating an awkward scene that many have been obsessing over since the footage surfaced online.

Sarkodie and Edem's awkward moment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few moments from Ghanaians in reaction to Sarkodie's and Edem's moments at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's birthday party.

@YawMizpah said:

Dem go come blame Sark oo but we all see say ein right hand dey hold mic. How he go greet am? 😀. Maybe Edem was just cleaning a stain on Sark’s shirt. Who knows

@ForliveMyprince wrote:

So Edem he no get Sark ein contact wey he go bell am later say he dey around? Wey yawa dis

@Darius_Kingkay remarked:

Chale but He wasn’t even close to Obidi. He held the guard n sake of agenda most go take am different. When it’s Sarkodie biribiaa y3 negative c’mon.

@KSnetne shared:

Edem really said, “Pause your whole performance and acknowledge me.” Bro thought he was the headline act.

@Dawson_Blaud remarked:

Sark didn’t see him. I’m sure Sark would have stood to hug him seff if he had seen him.

Stonebwoy makes Richard Nii Armah Quaye emotional

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's performance at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's birthday party had refueled conversations about why the Jejereje hitmaker was one of the best among his colleagues.

The wealthy business mogul couldn't his joy as Stonebwoy performed his 2017 classic My Name, which appeared to be a personal favourite.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye was emotional as he sang the lyrics on stage with Stonebwoy draped in his all-white celebratory outfit.

