Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo recently joined a football game at Ayawaso West Wuogon

The MP came on as a substitute after interacting freely and cracking jokes with his constituents

A video of the MP proving himself on the pitch has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian actor turned-politician John Dumelo was recently spotted playing football in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

John Dumelo seen playing football at Ayawaso West Wugon.

Source: Facebook

John Dumelo became the constituency's MP after beating the New Patriotic Party's Lydia Alhassan in the 2024 elections.

His win in Ayawaso West Wuogon was one of the most unprecedented victories for the National Democratic Congress party which now wields a huge majority in Ghana's parliament.

John Dumelo has always maintained a great relationship with his constituents, from visiting them in school to attending church services.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo was spotted casually interacting with his constituents in Ga. They cracked jokes about his football skills and picked on others setting the mood for action.

He was introduced into the game as a substitute after wearing his jersey. His movements on the sandy football pitch attracted endless comments from netizens.

Ghanaians react to Dumelo's football skills

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to John Dumelo's stint playing football with his constituents.

@YawPerfumedRice added:

"Mary Mother of Good Counsel Church, next Saturday 🤝🤝 last week you passed by but you den wear kaftan so you no fit play."

@Afiasisterr remarked:

"You are a present MP and I love that for you. At least it wasn’t gimmicks."

@fiifi_manfred noted:

"This one deir Vincent Appiah o he will be playing football with chains and handkerchiefs in his hand he runs small then he wipes. 🤣 fine boy player."

@berba_q remarked:

"Nice! Does it mean they’d be in reckoning to get a real pitch soon???? Happy to discuss further investment ideas on sports camps in Ayawaso West 😄."

@victusdela added:

"Add the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat to your will and pass it on to your generations. #idey4u."

John Dumelo builds a coop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had been spotted building a hen coop.

In a video he shared, the politician woke up at dawn and drove to the farm while blasting choral songs through the speakers.

Farmer John as he is affectionately called on social media, had his signature Hausa Koko and bofrot breakfast getting his hands busy on the farm.

Source: YEN.com.gh