Stonebwoy was among many performers billed for billionaire Richard Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party

The musician dished out several of his classics including My Name which happens to be a personal favourite

The Bills Founder couldn't hide his emotions as he rattled out the song's soul-stirring lyrics

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy had a swell time performing at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's widely talked about 40th birthday celebration.

Bills founder sings along as Stonebwoy performs at his birthday party at the Independence Square. Source: @Stonebwoy, RichardNiiArmahQuaye

The Independence Square, where the nation hosts most national gatherings came alive as the billionaire brought his guests together for the showdown.

Scores of celebrities, Heads of State and other dignitaries across Africa were invited to the gathering. Talk of Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz, and Nigeria's Ramsey Nouah among others.

The stage lighted up when Stonebwoy who recently climaxed his tour in Hamburg took over the microphone. The Jejereje hitmaker unpacked his hit songs entertaining the audience.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the birthday celebrant Richard Nii Armah Quaye was on stage vibing to Stonebwoy's performance of his 2017 classic My Name.

The soul-stirring lyrics in My Name as Stonebwoy preached about the tendency of successful people to get criticised by others who know nothing about their backgrounds and journey to the top.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye was emotional as he sang the lyrics on stage with Stonebwoy draped in his all-white celebratory outfit.

The Bills Founder is believed to be one of several wealthy people in Ghana with a typical rags-to-riches story.

In a recent interview with Bola Ray, Richard Nii Armah Quaye recounted his humble beginnings selling local gin in Jamestown. The businessman also had a stint abroad as a dishwasher.

Today, the Bills Founder owns a Bugatti Chiron and is believed to have purchased a private jet having accrued significant wealth off his investments in businesses like ChickenMan PizzaMan and Pinkberry.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's moments with Stonebwoy at his 40th birthday party garnered significant traction online.

Stonebwoy and Bills founder stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy's performance for Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Tunchigudah said:

The song touch ein heart waaa 😂😂

@richpalmain wrote:

The guy listen to stonebwoy to the extend that he touch in head 🤣🤣🤣🤣 music sense

@mbye007 remarked:

Stone is a correct guy and his music is inspirational. Not that guy that only makes noise 😂😂. Now they will be insulting this innocent guy for X just like they did with former IGP.

@_cashiz shared:

Think about why Stonebwoy choose that song to perform there 🔥🔥🔥

@yatemikes noted:

"Program wey Stonebwoy no Dey for Ghana Davido won’t attend. Back trace and see."

Bills founder dines with Kwame Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Armah Quaye had personally called on Osei Kwame Despite to invite him to his upcoming birthday.

A video of the business moguls which has surfaced on social media triggered conversations about the Bills founder's wealth.

The 40-year-old billionaire was spotted with the Despite as they enjoyed a meal together ahead of the party.

