Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai has assured that former National Signals Bureau Director-General, Kwabena Adu Boahene, is being treated well in custody.
His recent comments on the matter also indicated that Boahene’s wife is also in police custody.
Srem-Sai visited Boahene and his wife, Madam Angela Adjei-Boateng, according to a statement online.
He was detained at Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival from London on a British Airways flight.
Srem-Sai noted that both suspects have been given access to legal representation and are being treated appropriately.
“They confirmed to me that they have access to counsel of their choice and are being treated well. No one, regardless of the nature of the suspicion or accusations, should be treated as guilty until they’re actually proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.”
