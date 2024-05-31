A video of Afronita's latest interview after she and her dance partner advanced to the finals of the BGT has gone viral

Afronita expressed gratitude to God, adding that the latest achievement was proof that her prayer had been answered

Many people who commented on the video congratulated Afronita and Abigail for reaching the finals

Ghanaian dancer Afronita is head over heels after she and her dance partner advanced to the finals of the Britain's Got Talent show.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @gh.vibratorasmr, the University of Ghana student, who was in the company of Abigail during the interview, expressed delight after reaching the final of the show.

She said the feat was a testament to God's greatness, adding that her prayer had been answered.

'I feel relieved, I feel blessed, I have a big testimony, my prayer has been answered, and God is actually doing what he has said he would do," she commented on the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Afronita's interview after qualifying for the final had raked in over 14,000 likes and 300 comments

Ghanaians commend Afronita

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section praised Afronita and Abigail for advancing to the finals.

Naa Merley Papa commented:

please no politician should go there with their bad luck...this one too delegation dey inside

JAK reacted:

I think Ghana football association should send fans there to support cos this is our World Cup final

Lim Ruth added:

even though am not Ghanaian,,i really love these 2,pray to visit Ghana one day and meet them

Eve Lynn indicated:

As we are voting and after you gain something pls remain humble as you are , don’t grow wings oo sister

Afronita cries backstage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita has warmed hearts online after a video of her crying backstage surfaced online.

In the video, Afronita shed tears ahead of her BGT performance with Abigail Dromo, which touched many hearts online.

Her UK-based family was present, giving her a shoulder to cry on and encouraging her.

