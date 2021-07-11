RETRACTION AND APOLOGY

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

On 11 July 2021, YEN.COM.GH published a story titled "Joy FM says NPP isn't paying them so they will sabotage gov't - Kennedy Agyapong alleges", which was sourced from NET 2TV.

The story did not meet our editorial standards of giving parties the opportunity to rebut statements made about them. Yen.com.gh did not confirm the truthfulness of the story by contacting Mr. Kwasi Twum, Joy 99.7 FM and Multimedia Ghana Limited.

We hereby unconditionally and unreservedly retract and, consequently, have deleted the entire story. We regret the error and apologize for any injury caused to Mr. Kwasi Twum, Joy 99.7 FM and Multimedia Ghana. We are working to ensure that such missteps do not occur again.

Source: YEN.com.gh