Chris Brown is facing another lawsuit after a US publishing company claims the singer stole lyrics from Red Rat's 1997 song, Tight Up Skirt

Greensleeves Publishing is suing the singer for over $500 000 in damages and over $1 million for the gains and profits he gained from his 2017 track Privacy

Chris Brown's fans have shared mixed reactions to the news that the superstar is accused of copyright infringement

Chris Brown is facing yet another lawsuit. The talented US singer is being sued for copyright infringement.

Greensleeves Publishing is suing the singer for over $500 000 (over R7.1 million) in damages and over $1 million (over R14. 2 million) for the gains and profits the superstar and Sony Music have obtained following the copyright infringement.

Chris Brown is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit. Image: @chrisbrownofficial

According to Complex, the publishing company is accusing the musician of stealing pieces of Red Rat's 1997 song, Tight Up Skirt, for his 2017 track Privacy. According to court docs the company filed, they also point to a similarity in lyrics.

Tweeps took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the story. Check out some of the comments below:

@BucksBrner said:

"Starting to think the woman are right."

@Prettygirlcaro1 wrote:

"Why they don’t leave Breezyyyyy alone."

@TexasCBFan commented:

"The fact they wait till the song get big to try to sue this man."

@BBNwildcat1 said:

"As long as his cases aren’t dealing with the assault of a woman (or man), I’m good."

@tommyturps wrote:

"People still bump Chris Brown?"

@TheQueenMrs said:

"Here we go..."

@viwoje added:

"Leave the f**king guy alone damn."

Chris Brown sued after his pooch mauls ex-housekeeper

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that American singer, rapper, songwriter, dancer, and actor Chris Brown is in hot water thanks to his furry friend, who allegedly attacked his housekeeper. TMZ obtained documents that state that Chris’ dog mauled the lady on his premises and he tried to cover it up to protect his animal.

The housekeeper said in her statement that she was simply emptying the trash when Chris’ dog came out of nowhere and attacked her.

It was apparently a brutal scene. She claims the dog ripped chunks of flesh off her face, arms and body and there was apparently blood everywhere, as reported by The Daily Beast.

