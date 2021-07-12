Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, the Adentan MP is receiving praise following a recent news

He has decided to use his cut of a loan for MPs to buy vehicles to buy a grader for his constituents

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Adenta has been praised for deciding to use his loan for a vehicle to buy a grader for his constituents.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance had presented a loan agreement of $28 million before Parliament to buy vehicles for house members.

In a recent chat with his constituents, Ramadan disclosed that he had decided to use his loan share to buy a grader to fulfil his 2020 General election promise.

"Since I already have several vehicles, I will use my MP's car loan to buy a grader to help my constituency. I don't need another V8. The bad roads in this constituency are my priority," said Ramadan per a report by AdentaNews.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the praise that has gone the way of Ramadan following the report about the news.

Nii Laryea H. Lomotey wrote: "A promised fulfilled. Kudos Hon."

Willstengkweku Amoah said: "Smart politician."

Owusu Malina stated: "Great and may Allah bless you"

Zulaiha Musah: "Masha Allah may God bless you"

Brenda Donne-johns: "That's great :

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu has called for an amendment of the Article 71 emoluments system.

In a post on Facebook, Ablakwa called on his fellow MPs to decline a loan for them to buy vehicles and also called for the tearing down of what he calls an "apartheid superstructure."

He cautioned that his colleagues must not underrate the anger that the government taking loans for MPs to buy vehicles can cause.

