Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has come out strongly against the government providing loans for MPs to buy vehicles

In a Facebook post, he cautioned that situations could rile up the populace and cause anger amongst citizens

His comment follows the Finance Minister tabling a $28 million loan before Parliament to buy vehicles for MPs

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu has called for an amendment of the Article 71 emoluments system.

His comment comes after news of Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta tabling a $28 million loan before parliament for approval to buy vehicles for house members.

In a post on Facebook, Ablakwa called on his fellow MPS to decline the loan and also called for the tearing down of what he calls an "apartheid superstructure."

We need to demolish this apartheid superstructure - Ablakwa calls on fellow MPs to 'reject' vehicle loans. Photo source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: UGC

He cautioned that his colleagues must not underrate the anger that the government taking loans for MPs to buy vehicles can cause.

"I have long held the view that the entire Article 71 emoluments regime is in urgent need of a major overhaul," reads a portion of his post.

"We need to demolish this apartheid superstructure and create a new conditions of service framework for public officials which are more equitable, transparent, justifiable and acceptable to the people who employ us."

He also added that: "I honestly hope many colleague MPs will agree with me so we join forces and get Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to withdraw his MP's car loan agreement from Parliament."

Read Ablakwa's full post below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the government of Ghana will offset about 60 per cent of the $28 million loan that has been brought before parliament for approval.

The loan agreement is to acquire 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.

