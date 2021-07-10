Nduom sues NPP's Hopeson Adorye 10 million cedis for defamation

- Papa Kwesi Nduom has sued Hopeson Adorye for defamation

- According to Nduom, the NPP communication officer keeps dragging his name into the mud

- Two other members of the NPP have also been sued by the 2016 CPP flagbearer

The Founder of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, says he has “had enough of the deliberate and malicious campaigns that have been waged against his person, his family and businesses the past four years.”

In what he says is a first firm step to deal with the “viciously orchestrated lies” that continue to impugn on his integrity, Dr. Nduom is seeking a GHC10 Million claim in damages, in a law suit against Hopeson Adorye, a member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in an Accra High Court.

Two others, one Kwadwo Amankwah Foxzy, also a communication team member of the NPP and Kencity Media, operators of Ash FM in Kumasi, are included in the suit.

