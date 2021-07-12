Billionaire Richard Branson has shared some amazing videos from space after he went on a very expensive holiday

The enigmatic tycoon launched into space onboard Virgin Galactic’s spaceship VSS Unity after being launched from another plane at high altitude

Once in space, Branson and his fellow passengers enjoyed the experience of being weightless and being in space for the first time

Billionaire Richard Branson took a trip to space and he has shared some breathtaking videos of his galactic adventure.

The video he uploaded to Facebook shows how the Virgin Galactic’s spaceship VSS Unity was launched from another plane at high altitude.

Richard Branson fulfilled a childhood dream by flying into space. Photo credit: @RichardBranson

Branson and his fellow passengers are shown holding on tight as the space place shoots off in space.

Once they reach space they begin playing around, enjoying the experience of being weightless. The video shows amazing views of the earth from the space plane's windows.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to amazing space adventure

Firsts Baba Isa:

"Wow. Another small step for man; another giant step for humanity."

Jon Kragh:

"Love the words you chose to inspire our youth. Sir Richard Branson has always inspired us to become bigger than our current selves."

Ian Finn:

"Amazing Trip, Sir Richard! I am thrilled that you were able to fly amongst the great firmament. Thank you for contributing and helping to make humanity a space-faring species."

Dod Sal:

"Thank you with all my heart for sharing this feeling with everyone, it is really amazing and there is nothing more beautiful than making you feel like your dream has come true. I congratulate you with all my heart and I hope that my dream will come true because it is a different and wonderful feeling Richard Branson ❤❤❤."

Miška Koščová:

"I've been following you since my bachelor thesis Perspectives commercial spaceflight and it is unbelievable that after 7 years your dreams has come true. congratulation and I wish you many successful flights."

Richard shares his dream with the world

"I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth."

Branson shared his experience on the Virgin blog detailing his amazing trip into space.

