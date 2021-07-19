HowItStarted: Lady Who Slid Into the DMs Ends Up Marrying Man of Her Dreams

A Congolese woman and her American husband have headed online to share the cute story of how it all began

According to a viral TikTok video, it all started when Pierrette made a brave move and messaged Andrew on a social networking app

Local social media users were definitely touched by the beautiful love story and headed to the comments section to share their well-wishes

A beautiful couple of very different cultural backgrounds have headed online to share the heartwarming story of how they ultimately found love. Taking matters into her own hands, the budding relationship first started when Pierrette decided she'd slide into Andrew's DMs.

This couple headed online to share their touching love story. Images: pierrette_and_andrew/Instagram

The gorgeous couple shared their #HowItStarted story via a cute TikTok video. Their joint couple's account @pierretteandandrew featured a stunning video montage of their journey.

Watching the clip, it's clear the couple had a natural attraction from the very beginning. The real highlights of the clip were the couple's wedding day and the birth of a precious baby boy named Pfingu.

Many social media users felt inspired by their beautiful love story, which for many re-affirmed their belief that true love really does exist.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@birungijonah said：

"Once I see people like you, I tell myself to calm down, Jonah, someone is outside there waiting for you."

@hotcostalinda said:

"Inspired by your journey."

@its_lindy said:

"Congratulations. God soon oh."

@youareimportant.org said:

"Beautiful! Stay blessed, you are important."

@erica7494 said:

"Congratulations, God bless your union."

@lynbrander said:

'Who is ready so that we also start like this."

Africa based man finally meets US lady he chatted with online since 2018

In similar relationship news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man, who is based in Nigeria, has shared how most of his networks are products of social media interaction.

The young man, Chukwuma Ezeh, gave this narration on LinkedIn as he received an American lady he had met on Facebook into the country. Chukwuma said his friendship with the lady started in 2018 when he made an inspiring post about his businesses on a Facebook group that included people from diverse nationalities.

His post got the attention of many people, including an American lady named Jessica Morgan. Chukwuma stated that the lady had messaged him privately.

Three years later, Jessica chose Nigeria as her vacation destination and was received by Chukwuma and other friends she had made in the country.

Jessica even named her child Chidinma.

Social media reacts to his post

Shola Kehinde said:

"Wow! What an inspiring story bro. It very important to network, like my first time I ever traveled out of Nigeria was in 2018 and then I met a friend from Liberia, her name is Jemiamah.

"She told me something I would never forget in my life, she said sho sho, slow but sure networker. In this 21st century we’re all in, we all need to network intentional and strategically, the power of networking cannot be overemphasised."

Rachel Nuhu Birma wrote:

"And I was here thinking it's your family and admiring you all."

Maureen Ogbonna commented:

"Wow. That is quite a story. Welcome Jessica and Chidinma. @Chukwuma, please give them the time of their lives while they're here. I trust you to show Jessica and her baby how awesome a people us Nigerians are."

Ikenna Ogwogwo stated:

"This is beautiful. I'm happy to know we can connect and have great relationship via social media. Interestingly, I met my loving wife on one of the platforms. It's been great and awesome."

