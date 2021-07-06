Elon Musk owns just one house in the San Fransico Bay area in California, United States

He, however, resides in a tiny one-bedroom apartment worth $ 50k

The 50-year-old currently has a net worth of $ 167 billion and is only behind the Bernard Arnaul Family and Jeff Bezos

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Elon Musk, the world's third-richest man now lives in a small rented house after selling his real estate assets.

American centibillionaire Elon Musk is living a simple life. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The American centibillionaire owns just one house in the Bay area and his primary residence is a tiny box house that he rents from his rocket company, SpaceX, Forbes reported.

The tiny house that measures approximately 37.2 square metres is located in Boca Chics, Texas.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to Forbes, Musk currently has a net worth of $ 167 billion and is only behind the Bernard Arnaul Family and Jeff Bezos.

Musk tweeted that the house sells for $ 49k and has a set-up that resembles a small studio apartment.

Features of the house

The house has one large room that has been partitioned into a living room area, bedroom area, kitchen and bathroom.

“It’s kinda awesome though,” Musk said on Twitter in June.

Musk's only remaining house

Musk said he decided to sell some of his houses after being criticised for his massive wealth.

The single house he is now left with is located in Hillsborough, California and boasts of nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

He bought it for $ 23 million in 2017 but its market value has since risen to $ 37 million.

How Musk gained third position

Musk gained the third position among the richest people in the world after surpassing Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Aside from his electric car business, Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp, popularly called SpaceX, made his fortune even grow higher especially after the company signed a funding deal that catapulted its value to $46 billion.

With his latest financial victory, he not only beaten Facebook founder on the rank but also joined the centibillionaire club, swelling the number of people in that circle to four.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen News