Britney Spears' lawyer of choice, attorney Mathew Rosengart, reportedly agrees to present her in her conservatorship battle

Britney signed a legal doc stating her desire to hire the mega law firm of Greenberg Traurig, LLP to represent her in her effort to boot Jamie Spears from the conservatorship

Mathew is said to be appearing in court today to ask the judge to appoint him in her high profile conservatorship battle

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Britney Spears has hired a boujee lawyer. Attorney Mathew Rosengart, who is a partner at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP, has taken the job of representing Britney in the ongoing conservatorship case. It is time Britney’s voice gets heard.

Mathew is set to appear in court today, Wednesday, 14 July 2021, for the first time on Britney’s case, as reported by IOL News.

Britney Spears has decided who she wants as her lawyer to end the conservatorship, and the attorney has now agreed and will appear in court. Image: @Getty Images.

Source: UGC

As per the breaking news by TMZ, Mathew will argue that it is Britney’s constitutional right to choose her own lawyer. Having her own lawyer is definitely a step forward to freeing Britney.

An inside source told the publication that:

"Britney is entitled to due process, which includes the right to a competent lawyer, and a judge would be hard-pressed to conclude Rosengart doesn't have the legal chops to rep her.

"What's more... he'll argue it's absurd for Jamie Spears to have the power to disapprove Britney's choice because the very purpose of the representation is to get him out of the conservatorship."

People all over the world are praying the court appoints Mathew as Britney’s lawyer and that he is able to free her from her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney’s request for freedom gets denied by LA court

Britney Spears just is not winning. The emotionally drained superstar’s request to have her father removed from her conservatorship was denied.

YEN News reported that the Los Angeles Superior Court filed new documents on Wednesday, 30 June 2021, revealing that Britney’s request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her sole conservator was denied.

The court documents stated:

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh