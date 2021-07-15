Ghana's first special prosecutor has revealed that his only regret in life is trusting President Akufo-Addo

According to Martin Amidu, he thought the president was someone who was genuinely interested in fighting corruption

He said he accepted to be the special prosecutor because Nana Addo assured him that his appointment was going to be on his own terms

Martin Alamisi Benz Kaiser Amidu, Ghana's first special prosecutor, has revealed that in his whole existence, the only regret he is having is to have trusted President Akufo-Addo.

The estranged special prosecutor said he thought the president was someone who genuinely wanted to fight corruption and get Ghana working, but he was wrong.

In a report filed by Starr News, Amidu said in a statement that he allowed himself to be conned by the president in a naïve but sincere belief that Akufo-Addo was going to use the criminal justice system to persecute his political opponents.

“The only regret I have in life is to have trusted President Nana Akufo Addo in such a sheepish manner as to have allowed him to have conned me into agreeing to be his Special Prosecutor...," he said.

He explained that the position of the special prosecutor is not something he would have ordinarily agreed to after declining nomination.

Amidu added that he accepted it because the president assured him that his appointment was going to be on his own terms and devoid of any form of interference.

“The position and status of Special Prosecutor was not one I would ordinarily have agreed to be nominated and appointed to after declining nomination for the Supreme Court in 1999 as I indicated on oath at my vetting, but for the fact the President invited, cajoled, promised, and assured me that the appointment was going to be on terms personal to me and vowed to ensure my independence and that of the Office.”

