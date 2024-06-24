The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, will be given a special honour in the US

Sosu was nominated for the award by the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership in Virginia

Francis-Xavier Sosu and Speaker Bagbin.

Despite the criticism he has faced from some observers, the award will be conferred on the Speaker as an honoree at its 6th Annual Banquet and Awards Gala at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Centre for his exemplary leadership role in Ghana's politics.

"The award is presented to leaders who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to civil and human rights, recognising their dedication to advancing justice, peace, and freedom for workers and community members through their daily work," Parliament noted.

The Madina legislator, on the other hand, will be receiving a lifetime achievement recognition by a conferment of the Presidential Service Award for his initiative to promote human rights both in Ghana and abroad.

Sosu was nominated for the awards by the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership in Virginia and was approved by the White House in June 2024.

The award cited his human rights activism and his push for criminalising witchcraft and abolishing the death penalty.

Sosu championed the Criminal Offences Bill of 2022, the Witchcraft Bill, and the Armed Forces Bill of 2023, but they are yet to be assented.

Parliament was initially met with acclaim for removing the death penalty after passing Sosu's private members bill.

Duncan-Williams opposes death penalty

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams also backed calls for the removal of the death penalty.

The general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry is adamant that only God can take a life.

The preacher cited Romans 12:19-21 and 2 Peter 3:9 as reasons Ghana should drop the death penalty.

