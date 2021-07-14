Wa Military assault: Akufo-Addo apologises to Overlord of Traditional area

Earlier this month, some soldiers assaulted residents of Wa allegedly over a missing phone

The personnel involved have since been punished by their leaders

President Akufo-Addo paid a working visit to the Upper West Region

He visited the Overlord of the Waala Traditional area and used the opportunity to apologise for the incident

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologised to Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area and the people of Wa over the assault on some residents of the area by military personnel.

On July 2, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported a video that showed soldiers randomly stopping and beating the people they came across in the capital of the Upper West Region allegedly over a missing phone.

President Akufo-Addo apologised for the incident on Tuesday, July 12, 2021, the first day of his 2-day working visit to the Region.

Wa Military assault: Prez. Akufo-Addo apologizes to the Overlord of the Waala Traditional area. Photo source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

He stated that the incident was one of the reasons he decided to visit and apologise in person.

“I have come to add my voice to that of the soldiers, as well as the Minister for Defence, to say how sorry I am about the incident, and to let you know that we will do everything possible to make sure that such an incident is not repeated,” Akufo-Addo told Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV per a Starr FM report.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the soldiers involved in the incident had been punished following an investigation into their actions.

The personnel who were on duty on the day of the incident were punished after a 4-member committee who were asked to examine the situation submitted its initial report.

Three of the identified individuals have been demoted from their current ranks to a lower one. 8 other soldiers have been sentenced to 30 days in detention by their commanding officer.

About eighty-six officers are said to have taken part in the act that was not sanctioned by the Military.

In other news, Emmanuel Wekem Kotia, a respected philanthropic Ghanaian military officer, has been promoted to the rank of Major-General, the third-highest ranking in the military.

The highest-ranking is General, which Lieutenant General follows and then Major General, after which Brigadier General, Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel, Major and Captain follow that order.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh