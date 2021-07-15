The Minister of Finance has revealed the government has generated GH₵20 billion from the new online payment platform

Ken Ofori-Atta said this amount was realised between June 2020 and the first two weeks of July within the piloting phase

Ofori-Atta said most of the money realised was related to income for the Ghana Revenue Authority

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that the country has since February 2020, generated GH₵20 billion through online payment and revenue collection platform, Ghana.gov.

According to him, the amount was realised between June 2020 and the first two weeks of July 2021 through payment revenue transactions on the platform.

Speaking at the official launch of the payment platform, Ofori-Atta said most of the money realised were related to income for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

GH₵20bn revenue made from new digital payment platform in 1 year – Ofori-Atta Photo credit: Mahamadu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Explaining further, he said an initial 624,000 persons registered to pay about 37 different tax categories and other services to GRA and some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“Over 5.8 million transactions have been carried out since the platform’s pilot in June 2020, with a value of GH₵20.2 billion as of 4:30 pm this past Monday,” Ofori-Atta said.

Launch

Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia launched Ghana.Gov, a one-stop platform to enable citizens to easily access government services.

The platform would also simplify payments for public services, ensure prompt payments for the services and promote transparency and visibility of internally generated funds dubbed Ghana.Gov.

It can be accessible via www.ghana.gov.gh or shortcode *222# on any mobile phone.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Bawumia said he was excited that government did not have to seek external help to develop and manage a platform to address a local challenge.

The Ghana.gov platform

Ghana.gov was proposed in the last government of the president as a panacea to revenue mobilization across the 254 metropolitan, municipal, district assemblies (MMDAs).

A pilot of the platform was carried out, leading to its subsequent national adoption this year as a single point of access to all government of Ghana services for the public sector.

