Afia Ahenkan Killed By Houseboy: Family Of Murdered Lady Almost Beat Suspect, Police Intervened
- The family of Afia Ahenkan on Tuesday attempted to assault the key suspect in the murder of the 35-year-old woman
- Police had to intervene and stop the angry family members from attacking 22-year-old Alister John while he was being driven away in police vehicle
- Some of the family members who spoke to the media said justice must be delivered expeditiously
There was drama in court on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, when the family of murdered 35-year-old Princess Afia Ahenkan sighted the key suspect in a police vehicle.
They rushed toward the vehicle and threw punches in the direction of John Alister, who was being carried away at the back of a police pickup.
Others threw stones in the direction of the moving vehicle carrying 22-year-old Alister.
At some point, police had to intervene as some family members attempted to climb onto the slow-moving vehicle to beat the young man suspected to be the mastermind of the gruesome murder of the businesswoman.
The 35-year-old businesswoman was first assaulted with a blunt object by her young househelp who had just started working for under two weeks before stabbing her in the abdomen.
He then made away with the businesswoman's SUV and other items, but an intelligence-led police investigation led to his arrest along with other accomplices.
When he was arrested, he confessed to the crime.
On Tuesday, the family members, visibly angry, attempted to assault the suspects while they were being escorted out of the premises.
Some of the family members who spoke in Twi to the media said the adjournment of the case to a later date was unfortunate because justice must be delivered expeditiously.
Afia Ahenkan's one-week observance poster drops
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the date for the one-week observance of the late Afia Ahenkan has been announced.
The solemn event will take place at Ashtown, a suburb in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
Netizens who saw the poster have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family on their loss.
Source: YEN.com.gh