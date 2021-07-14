Photos drop as Bawumia launches another digital platform, Ghana.gov

The Vice president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia today launched Ghana.Gov, a one-stop platform to enable citizens to easily access government services.

The platform would also simplify payments for public services, ensure prompt payments for the services and promote transparency and visibility of internally generated funds dubbed Ghana.Gov.

It can be accessible via www.ghana.gov.gh or shortcode *222# on any mobile phone.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Bawumia said he was excited that government did not have to seek external help to develop and manage a platform to address a local challenge.

"Ghana.GOV will offer a simple and single convenience for all government services and will also make it easy for everyone to find and pay for government services. The convenience of enabling all of us to pay for government services with our mobile money, our bank cards, our new GHQR code, our fintech apps on our phones or at any bank branch will eliminate the hassle of going through long queues and hopping from office to office just to make a payment for government service," he said.

NPP protectors of public purse

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has slammed John Mahama, the former President of Ghana for not being efficient with the funds of Ghana.

Citing an example to back his statement, the latter stated that his government is spending $289 million to build three interchanges whilst the previous administration led by John Mahama spent $260 million on only one, according to a Citi News report.

President Akufo-Addo shared the opinion whilst commissioning the four-tier Pokuase Interchange on Friday, July 9, 2021

“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

These are further examples of the fact that we in the NPP are good protectors of the public purse,” said President Akufo-Addo.

