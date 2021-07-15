Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central has blasted Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

This comes after Ablakwa called on other MPs to reject a 28 million loan for the MPs to buy vehicles

Muhammed reckons Ablakwa is being a hypocrite because he accepted previous loans

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, has lashed out at colleague MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his stand on the loans for MPs to buy vehicles.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ablakwa, the NDC MP for North Tongu constituency, had stated that he and other MPs had made inroads in their quest to convince their colleagues to reject a $28 million loan earmarked for MPs.

Reacting to the issue during an interview on Joy Prime, Murtala said that Ablakwa's decision to reject the loan was hypocritical.

You are being a hypocrite on vehicle loans for MPs - Ablakwa 'lashed' by Murtala Mohammed. Photo source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

Source: Facebook

He further questioned the basis on which he wants other colleagues to reject the loan.

"First and foremost, it is the height of hypocrisy and I have to say this about my brother. Okudzeto is not just a colleague Member of Parliament, myself and him, we have come a very long way," Murtala said per a 3news report.

"He has taken the loan two times. I went to Parliament with him at the same time when he took the car loan. In the Seventh Parliament, I wasn't there but he took the loan."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Background

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta had tabled a loan agreement of $28 million before Parliament.

The loan agreement is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.

In a report filed by Citi news, the loan will be sourced from the National Investment Bank, NIB.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that the government of Ghana will reportedly offset more than half of the loan being offered to Members of Parliament to buy new vehicles.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh