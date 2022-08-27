Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has mourned with the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang

Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, the wife of the former lawmaker, is said to have passed on Thursday, August 25, 2022

Emotional photos from the vice-president's visit have elicited reactions from social media users

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang.

The wife of the former legislator, Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, reportedly passed on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The vice-president and other leading members of the NPP visited Hackman Owusu-Agyemang to mourn with him.

Many mourned with Hackman Owusu-Agyemang as former MP loses wife. Photo credit: Bawumia/Joy News

Source: Facebook

''I visited Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyemang, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Council of Elders, to commiserate with him on the passing of his beloved wife, Madam Comfort Owusu Agyemang.

''Samira Bawumia and I wish the entire family the strength of the Lord Almighty in this difficult period. We are consoled with the fact that Mama is with her Maker and shall be accorded a peaceful rest,'' the vice-president shared with photos on Facebook.

Netizens took to the comment section to mourn with the bereaved former Member of Parliament for New Juabeng North Constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana.

Read some of comments of Ghanaians

Hamdan Abubakari reacted:

Condolences to him and the family.

Nantomah Mahamadu Badimsugru said:

My condolences to him and his family.

Fentewi Abdul Razak Issahaku commented:

My condolences to Hon. Hackman and his family.

Ernest Gokenin Duah said:

Thank you, Dr Bawumia for your kind heart. May Allah.

Jerry Gokenin Morgan said:

God bless you, Dr. Thank you for being there for him, may God strengthens him. All is well.

Ernest Gokenin Duah commented:

My condolences to you chairman. God is with you.

Nana-Poku Agyeman Bismarck reacted:

My condolence to Honourable Hackman and the family.

Albert Gokenin Asante said:

May Allah bless you, Dr. In a time like this; all we need is support and love for all. May her soul rest in peace.

Issah Ibrahim commented:

You're really a great leader, Sir. We are building Ghana with you.

Godwin Gokenin Agyeman commented:

My condolences to him. It is well with ours. May God strengthens him.

Henry Baye said:

Ooooo sincerest condolences to Hon Hackman Owusu Agyemang and the family. She was such a quiet but wonderful soul of a woman. May she Rest In Peace.

Francis Adjei Ayim said:

This is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to him. Please accept my deepest condolence Honourable. May God comfort you and give you strength.

