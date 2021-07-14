Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that he together with some colleagues have made progress in getting parliament to reject the $28million car loan facility

The car loan facility was presented before parliament for approval

Ablakwa said together with an NPP MP, they have presented a private member’s motion which the Speaker admitted for urgent debate this week

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that he together with some colleagues have made progress in getting parliament to reject the $28million car loan facility.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said he, together with NPP MP, Patrick Boamah, sponsored a private member’s motion which the Speaker admitted for urgent debate this week.

“Glad we made major progress today in our efforts to have Parliament reject the US$28million MPs’ car loan facility. Really elated that my colleague NPP MP, Patrick Boamah and I cosponsored a private member’s motion which the Rt. Hon. Speaker admitted for urgent debate this week,” he said in a tweet.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

Loan presented to parliament

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, tabled a loan agreement of $28 million before Parliament.

This loan agreement is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.

In a report filed by Citinews, in the papers presented to Parliament, the loan will be sourced from the National Investment Bank, NIB.

The report further indicated that each member of parliament is expected to receive over $100,000 for the purchase of a vehicle.

Repayment of loan

The Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, earlier stated that Members of Parliament would pay back the car loan government is getting for them.

According to her, the backlash on Members of Parliament over the car loan agreement proposed for the purchase of vehicles for them is quite unnecessary.

In a report filed by Citi News, Kate Addo reiterated that there is no need for all the criticism since the MPs will eventually pay back the loan.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana