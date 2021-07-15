A video of a young man who looks so much like musician Kuami Eugene has dropped online

He wears the same hairstyle as the musician with many similarities in their appearance

Ghanaians have reacted to the video with many thinking that it was actually the musician chewing roasted corn by the roadside

A video of a young man who looks so much like Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, has surfaced on the internet.

He is spotted standing on the shoulders of the streets busily chewing roasted corn.

From his demeanour, it seems the young man was not aware that he was being recorded as he kept looking away unconcerned.

A collage of Kuami Eugene and his lookalike. Photo credit: @kuamieugene @iamphylxgh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

His looks – including his hairstyle, lips, and facials – resemble those of Kuami Eugene so much that one would need to take a third and fourth look at him to see that he is not really the one.

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions as almost everyone thought it was the Rockstar.

kiki_belinoh: “I actually thought it was him ooo.”

mharmegyasiwa: “For a moment I tot it was him ooo.”

kuamigahna: “Kwaebibrim rockstar .”

excellenzyreigns: “naaa this can't be my Rockstar ad3n.”

ama__shayla: “I seriously thought it was kuami Eugene.”

gina.asante: “Rockstar.”

givtti_: “rockstar.”

christelecodo: “wait a minute….wow”

i_love_fella_makafui: “Twins.”

iam_queen_khady: “Eeeii resemblance Paa nie.”

ebocute_gh: “For a minute I thought he's the one oo.”

mavisgoodlife: “Herh! The resemblance is serious.”

felicia.donkor.777: “I thought is him lol.”

delletepaako: “Nimafo) kuami Eugene oo herrrr.”

Other lookalikes

Source: Yen Newspaper