Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has expressed surprise at her twin daughter’s height in her latest photo.

The actress was captured holding the all-grown girl in her arms and they appear to be of the same height.

In her caption, Nadia wondered if she is too short or if her six-year-old daughter is just too tall.

A collage of Nadia and her family. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram

Aside from her height, Nadia’s daughter also looks tough with her long curly hair. She could be mistaken for a teenager if her age is not mentioned.

Reaction

The photo has triggered massive reactions with many people admiring the actress and the daughter.

The majority of the fans who commented opined that Nadia is just short while her daughter is growing so fast.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

femmenoire66: “She is tall..Deranged was great.”

iamromariograyson: “Lol your short and she's growing fast. Love you some much Nadia, hope to see more of your movies on Netflix. DERANGED is amazing.”

adeparothy: “I always use defence mechanism. she is rather tall u re nt short.”

kitika.h: “Yes it means you re short Dnt worry it is normal Fa ne saaa.”

ghmasaraty1: “She’s just tall.”

patienceaddoteye: “It means she is growing in heights and you getting short.”

oti.jane.90: “You are blessed with beautiful and Lovely kids... Beautiful You!! I lobe you ma'am, pls invite me over.”

enlenlighten: “They all grown big!”

Source: Yen