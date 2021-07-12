Ghanaian singer, Fameye, has cut off his dreadlocks and unveiled a new look in new photos splashed on social media.

Sensational Ghanaian singer, Fameye, has stunned his fans with his new looks after cutting off his dreadlocks.

The singer looks so different in his new look and it would take one to watch the photos twice or more to be sure it is him.

In his captions, Fameye indicated that sometimes, one needs to accept defeat in order to gain power.

In another caption, Fameye indicated that gradually, he is making an impact in the music industry.

Fameye’s posts have triggered massive reactions as fans have admired his new looks.

See some of the reactions sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iamphylxgh: “This really dey paapppp!.”

s3fa_gh: “This cute!”

julliejaykanz: “Dope.”

ettybedi: “This is dope.”

ameyawtv: “Vintage.”

iamdjsly: “Clean!!”

kidimusic: “Presidential.”

ghdopenation: “Clean.”

ohemaawoyeje: “Classic.”

sherrybossgh: “Super.”

j.derobie: “Abrantie.”

Song with Wizkid

Meanwhile, Fameye was in the news recently following his meeting with Nigerian singer Wizkid.

Known in real life as Peter Famiyeh Bozah, Fameye was left on cloud nine after meeting the Nigerian singer.

He recently expressed his excitement after Wizkid followed him on Instagram.

Following the announcement, the Nothin I Get hitmaker met the Nigerian superstar in person.

Nadia Buari sings Fameye's song

In other news, Nadia Buari has been spotted speaking Twi for the first time as she sang and jammed to Fameye’s Halleluyah song.

She indicated in the caption that she loves the song, and that it is all that one needs to get moving.

The song speaks about Fameye turning deaf ears to all negative comments to get to where he has reached in life today.

Nadia sang her heart out rattling the Twi with all fluency. This got fans admiring her so much as not many people thought that she could sing so fluently in Twi.

