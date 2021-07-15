Shatta Wale has released a new all-Ga song titled Botoe

The song speaks about the customs and traditions of the Ga people

This happens to be the first time the Dancehall king is singing an all-Ga song

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has released a new song with the title Botoe which simply means Listen.

In this song, Shatta Wale highlights the customs and traditions of the Ga people.

It also happens that this is the first song he speaks all Ga from start to finish.

Scenes from Shatta Wale's Botoe video. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The video, as seen by YEN.com.gh, features native people dressed in a traditional outfit.

He sings about the Ga people not going fishing on Tuesday in order that the sea god would rest and produce more fish for the people.

Shatta Wale also sings about other festivals of the Ga people, including the very popular Homowo.

Reaction

Shatta Wale's video has pulled reactions from fans with the majority of them praising him.

nanakwame11hdv: "Classic piece of music"

focus_everywhere: "I am not a fan but shiit is fire."

dancegodlloyd: "1 DON!"

worlasigh: "correct !!!"

ajeezaygh: "Clean!!!!!!!"

shattafred_: "We love u "

chopshopghana: "Herh this guy is a legend!!!!!!"

adamsyabbas: " culture."

estonia_borga: "Shatta Pon Di Wale ......Paaaa 2 the paaaa paaaaa paaaa."

1plus1builders: "You just mean business."

uniquehimself: "Shatta to the world."

pretti_flacko: "Always in the studio making more music how can you compare yourself to 1 DON @shattawalenima."

khalif_wizzy: "Nice video."

Shatta Wale dances to Stonebwoy

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale was in the news recently when he and Stonebwoy danced to each others' song.

The two have once again proved the cordiality between them with a video appreciating each other’s songs.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were reported to have met at a party with a crowd with them.

First, it was Stonebwoy’s Putuu that was being played when Shatta Wale started dancing and making funny moves.

After this, Shatta Wale’s London Girls was also played to which Stonebwoy also took his turn to dance.

Their behaviour in the video caused those at the party to scream their names and it was clear that they enjoyed the company of the two musicians.

