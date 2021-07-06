• Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have danced to each other’s song when they met at a party

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have once again proven the cordiality between them with a video dancing to each other’s songs.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were reported to have met at a party with a crowd with them.

First, it was Stonebwoy’s Putuu that was being played when Shatta Wale started dancing and making funny moves.

After this, Shatta Wale’s London Girls was also played to which Stonebwoy also took his turn to dance.

Their behaviour in the video caused those at the party to scream their names and it was clear that they enjoyed the company of the two musicians.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy relationship

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Avemegah, has said he and Stonebwoy are cousins from their maternal side.

According to the mother, the two musicians come from the same Ahiable family in the Volta Region.

Shatta Wale’s mother is from the Volta Region, while his father, Mr. Charles Mensah Snr, hails from the Greater Accra Region.

However, for Stonebwoy, both parents hail from the Volta Region.

Jidula

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has been trending in the news for various reasons.

She was in the news for riding a boat on water and she was not scared at age three.

In other reports by YEN.com.gh, the little girl sent her mother a happy mother’s day wish that got fans emotional.

She is also known to speak clear English with an impeccable accent like an American-raised kid.

The young girl also loves learning as YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Jidula studying with a self-teaching machine.

Shatta Wale's daughter Nhyira

Shatta Wale’s daughter, Cherrisa Armah, commonly known as Nhyira, was also in the news following the big birthday party her father threw for her.

