Nana Agradaa has sent a message to the public to provide evidence to prove that she has defrauded anyone

According to her, she is ready to pay off anyone who can prove that she took their money illegally

Agradaa, some few months ago, openly declared that she had repented from ber traditional practice

Former traditional priestess Patricia Aseidu famed as Nana Agradaa has said that she is ready to refund money to anyone who can prove that she defrauded them.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of United Television (UTV), the ex-priestess indicated that it was never true that she had defrauded anyone.

According to her, such rumors were being spread by her critics but there was no concrete evidence to the claims that were going round.

Agradaa is reported to have said that ever since the said tag was placed on her, no one has come to see her to that effect so she can clear her name.

To put her money where her mouth is, the repented priestess said she was ready to pay off anyone who can come forward to prove that she defrauded him or her.

Nana Agradaa used to be noted as the priestess of the Sika Gari shrine which is noted for doubling the money of clients.

The now-repented fetish priestess is said to have seen the light of God after she ran into an issue with the Ghana police over her two television stations - Ice TV and Thunder TV.

In a related development, Nana Agradaa, has been spotted in a new video leading a choir during church service.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa who has said she is to be now called Evangelist Patricia Aseidu, was seen in a 'highly spiritual' mood as she sang in church.

The former priestess of the Sika Gari shrine was looking very pretty as she ministered her song to the congregants.

