A video showing musician OJ during a music video production has erupted laughter online

In the video, the musician was seen in a field hopping around when the dogs spotted him

One of the crew was heard in the video telling the singer not to run

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Michael Oware Sakyi, famed as OJ has been seen in a video that showed the struggles artistes go through to produce their works.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the artiste, who appeared to be shooting a music video had to pause for a second after he was almost accosted by some dogs.

While the production was going on, the Maye Se Mo Pen was seen hopping in an open field when some dogs sported him from afar.

All of a sudden, the dogs started making their way towards the musician who had noticed the animals and ground to a halt.

The gospel musician could be heard shouting "hey, hey, hey" as the dogs approached.

However, one of the crew members who was handling the camera also spotted the dogs and cautioned the probably scared musician not to run.

The video has been met by warm reactions by viewers who got to see firsthand the things artistes have to go through to produce great content for listeners and viewers.

