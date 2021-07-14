Ayisha Modi has thrown a challenge to the pastor in whose church Moesha is reported to have repented

The social commentator said she was giving the pastor a 24-hour ultimatum to hand Moesha over to her family

Moesha Boduong reportedly tried taking her own life after openly declaring that she has repented

Social media commentator Ayisha Modi known widely as She Loves Stonebwoy, has dared a pastor who reportedly assisted Moesha Boduong to repent.

While speaking in an audio chanced upon by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the outspoken lady was heard calling out the pastor and asking him to hand Moesha over to her family.

Ayisha Modi said she was going to fight the pastor spiritually if he did not heed her warning and release the model.

A livid Ayisha Modi was heard giving the pastor a 24-hour ultimatum to do the needful or meet her in a spiritual battle.

Ayisha Modi was heard alleging that the said pastor had come from Nigeria and was using powers on Moesha

She went on to claim that Moesha had given the pastor almost all her money and that a demon had been allegedly deposited in the actress which kept her under the pastor's control.

Ayisha Modi said she was going to command the demon out of Moesha and would subsequently deal with the pastor for doing that to the actress.

Meanwhile, television and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken for the second time about model and actress, Moesha Boduong's case.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, 'angry' Afia Schwar said Moesha's recent action was caused by the many tools she received just because she said she was born again.

She said many celebrities including veteran actor Akwasi Boadi known widely as Akrobeto, are part of Moesha's predicament.

