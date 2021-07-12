Agradaa has been spotted in a video leading the choir during a church service

She was seen dressed very beautifully as she sang a popular local gospel song

The former traditional priestess gave up her practice some months ago after she got involved with the police

Repented traditional priestess and Sika Gari crooner, Patricia Aseidua, famed as Nana Agradaa, has been spotted in a new video leading a choir during church service.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa who has said she is to be now called Evangelist Patricia Aseidua, was seen in a 'highly spiritual' mood as she sang in church.

The former priestess of the Sika Gari shrine was looking very pretty as she ministered her song to the congregants.

As she sang the song, she was being backed by the entire choir and some members of the congregation who knew the song.

The pastor of the church appeared in the background as he paced up and down the altar while enjoying Agradaa's ministration.

As usual, Agradaa was seen beautifully dressed in a free-flowing dress and complemented her look with heavy make up.

Patricia Aseidua has over a couple of weeks, kept to her resolve not to go back to her traditional practice and her popular money-doubling scheme known as Sika Gari.

She has hinted that she is also on her way to becoming an evangelist of the gospel.

