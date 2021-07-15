RuffTown Records singer Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has dropped a big shade on comedienne Afia Schwar.

Wendy Shay jabbed Schwar when the two met at the launch of the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK in Accra.

The Singer was one of the artistes who delivered a short performance at the launch.on Friday, July 23, 2021. She performed her hit song, Stevie Wonder, which features Shatta Wale.

During Wendy's performance, Afia Schwar was the only person on the floor dancing to her song.

Being a staunch critic of Wendy Shay, Schwar's unending dance to her performance seems to have surprised the singer.

It was while concluding her performance, that Wendy Shay threw jabs at the comedienne.

"If you work hard and God blesses you, your haters are going to dance for you," she said before going off the stage.

After the programme, Wendy Shay has shared a video of that moment she 'shaded' Afia Schwar at the programme.

Schwar and Shay are not cool

Schwar and Shay have not had a friendly relationship since the latter popped up as a singer in 2018.

Schwar, a friend of the late Ebony Reigns, is on record to have harshly criticised RuffTown Records CEO Bullet for signing Shay.

In a show on her during her short stint at TV Africa, Schwar minced no words as she told Shay that she was not going to be big as Ebony.

