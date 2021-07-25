Media figure Afia Schwarzenegger described Wendy Shay as a weak artiste whose songs are not good in the old video

She added that Wendy Shay, who was then a newly-signed RuffTown Records artiste, will never achieve what her forerunner Ebony Reigns garnered before her demise

The old clip surfaced after Wendy Shay threw direct shots at Afia Schwar at the Ghana Music Awards UK launch on Friday, July 23

An old video of Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger running down then newly-signed RuffTown Records artiste, Wendy Shay, has surfaced after the musician recently jabbed the actress.

After the death of Ebony Reigns, RuffTown Records signed Wendy Shay in January 2018, and she launched into the music scene with her debut single, Uber Driver.

On an episode of her now-defunct show, Political Police on TV Africa, Afia Schwarzenegger, described Wendy Shay as a weak artiste whose songs are not good, adding that Wendy Shay will never achieve what her forerunner Ebony Reigns garnered before her demise.

Afia Schwar runs down Wendy Shay

''We all know your [Bullet] new signee, Wendy Shay, would never achieve what Ebony achieved,'' said Afia Schwar whilst mimicking Wendy Shay in the old clip.

She continued:

''Her songs are not good, her talent is weak, she has no confidence, no style ...''

Wendy Shay throws direct shots at Afia Schwar

Fast-forward to 2021, Afia Schwarzenegger unknowingly swallowed her words back at the Ghana Music Awards UK launch Friday, July 23.

Afia Schwar took to the floor to dance while Wendy Shay performed her Haters In Tears (HIT) from her Stevie Wonder album released in 2019.

However, Wendy Shay threw a direct 'Bullet' at Afia Schwar after entertaining guests at the event.

