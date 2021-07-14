Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her daughter have sent mother and daughter vibes with their new video

The duo was seen in what looked like a room with the little princess helping her mother makeup

Many fans and followers of the media personality took to the comment section to react to the video

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, and her adorable daughter, Nyame Anuonyam, have caused massive traffic on social media with their latest video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gifty Anti was seen seated on a chair in a room while Nyame Anuonyam stood in front of her.

The young princess was seen trying to apply lip gloss for her mother even though the seasoned journalist was already made up.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti's daughter turns her makeup artiste in adorable video; fans jealous. Source: Instagram/Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Source: Instagram

Nyame Anuonyam was seen in the video carefully applying the lip gloss on her mother's lips like an adult would do.

At a point in the video, Nyame Anuonyam was seen shifting her lips to one side of her face to express her seriousness at her newfound job.

After having enough tutorials with her mother's lips, Nyame Anuonyam could be heard in the video saying, "There, all done" with some sort of foreign accent.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, after posting the video captioned it: "When my every day crush now becomes my makeup artist. . They really do grow fast."

Many fans and followers of the TV personality took to the comment section to react to the video.

fillaboyzdotcom came in with the comment: "This brofo dier it is not the mate of "Mummy, the remote she is where?" oh. Wo ti brofo wate!"

lady_jen73 also observed: "It's the shifting of the mouth for me Always adorable"

strawberry_fitzness wrote: "But Princess why this moth shifting"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There were many comments that came under the post to show that Oheneyere Gifty Anti and Nyame Anuonyam were indeed loved by their fans and followers.

Meanwhile, actress Rosemond Alade Brown has asked for support for fellow actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong following the latter's video which went viral on social media.

While speaking in a self-recorded video in her home and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akuapem Poloo asked the members of Moesha's church to visit her and also keep an eye on her.

She also called on her fellow celebs to step into the matter and encourage Moesha if it so happens that she is going through some form of depression.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen