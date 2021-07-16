Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie Avemegah, disclosed she has not met her son in person for nearly three years

She indicated that there is no rift between them

Elsie Avemegah made the revelation on 'Ay3 Hu’ on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM

Mother of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Elsie Avemegah, has disclosed that she has not met her son physically in nearly three years, although they both live in Accra.

The Dancehall Commando's mother made the revelation during an exclusive interview on the social media talk show 'Ay3 Hu', hosted by broadcaster Nana Ampofo on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM.

Asked the last time she either met or saw her son physically, Shatta Wale's mother astonishingly said:

I have not seen my son in close to 3 years now - Shatta Wale's mother reveals. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

''Shatta Wale doesn’t visit me … it's been almost three years since I set my eyes on Shatta Wale,'' Shatta's mother told Nana Ampofo.

The host of the show pressed to find out if Elsie Avemegah had an existing problem with her son, but she indicated that there is no rift between her and Shatta Wale.

Although they both live in different houses in Accra, she has not seen the celebrated musician in almost three years, she said.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen