Bansi Eliasu Yahaya, a 2024 graduate of KNUST, emerged as the valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment

He surpassed the 2023 valedictorian Desmond Bantee with a record-breaking CWA of 81.04 in BSc. Real Estate

Several social media users who saw the post congratulated Bansi Eliasu Yahaya for his achievement and wished him well in future endeavours

A young Ghanaian man who is part of the 2024 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduating cohort has been named the valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment at the institution's 58th congregation.

He became the best student with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 81.04 in BSc. Real Estate.

Bansi Eliasu Yahaya’s CWA was higher with a difference of 0.71 than the 2023 valedictorian from the College, Desmond Bantee. This record also makes Bansi Eliasu Yahaya the current best valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment.

According to @VOICE_of_KNUST, his predecessor is pursuing an MPhil at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

Young man emerges valedictorian At KNUST

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Laurent Sessi graduated as the 2024 best student of the KNUST's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

He was the valedictorian with a record-breaking CWA of 82.14.

Several social media users congratulated Laurent Sessi for his achievement at KNUST and wished him well in future endeavours.

