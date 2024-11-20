Nigerian superstar Burna Boy recently shared a photo of him and Black Sherif on social media

The photo comes at a tense moment as Black Sherif squares up with Burna Boy's rival in Ghana, Shatta Wale

Scores of fans have begun reading several meanings into Burna Boy's timely post

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has popped up on Burna Boy's radar again as fans anticipate more after their collaboration, Second Sermon remix.

Burna Boy gets fans talking about Black Sherif amid rift with Shatta Wale.

Burna Boy recently shared a photo of him and Black Sherif on his Snapchat.

The photo op has raised fans' hopes that the Ghanaian and Nigerian stars may be working again soon, especially as Black Sherif's sophomore album draws nigh.

Burna Boy's post also comes at a critical time as Black Sherif manages his rift with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale threatened to end Black Sherif's career after the 22-year-old Kweku The Traveller hitmaker found the former's remarks on Glitch Africa's podcast distasteful.

Burna Boy is also on Shatta Wale's naughty list owing to their fiery four-day banter on social media.

Some fans are insinuating that Shatta Wale has now become a 'common enemy' of Black Sherif and Burna Boy.

Burna Boy and Black Sherif thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Burna Boy and Black Sherif's trending photo.

@B6ADASS said:

Dresses better than Shatta wale

@Adebay0r__ wrote:

Baby giant X African giant

@GodfredG90130 noted:

Like Father like son in Africa

@Olaoluwagram remarked:

Shatta na werey na person wey e talk say e no sabi dress be this o 😂

@kboyibm commented:

They need to try give this guy sheriff chance, I Dey feel for am, wish his a Nigerian… man so good but Ghanaians no Dey really promote the boys music

Shatta Wale slams Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Shatta Wale criticised Black Sherif for his style and fashion decisions.

Blacko replied to the SM Boss and cast some shade by posting a picture of Shatta wearing an odd outfit.

Shatta Wale then replied and appeared to have started a feud with Black Sherif after he was 'disrespected'.

