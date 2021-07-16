Shatta Wale's new lover, Magluv, has apologised to the musician's mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah

Shatta Wale's mother recently accused Magluv of making her son neglect her

Magluv knelt before Shatta's mother while they met at a radio station over the matter

It looks like the saga between Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, and his lover, Magdalene Love Nunoo, will be ending in peace.

Magdalene Love and Mama Shatta, as fans prefer to call Shatta Wale's mother, have been trending on social media in the past 24 hours.

Shatta Wale's mother, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, had claimed that the Dancehall music star does not want to have anything to do with her.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM, Mama Shatta said her son's behaviour was because Magluv had told him that she (Elsie) was a witch.

She alleged that Magluv told the Ayoo hitmaker that the oil she (Elsie) was bringing to the musician's home had a spell in them to bewitch him.

Following the allegations against her, Magluv thought it necessary to come on the programme to share her side of the story.

Speaking on the show, Magluv denied ever referring to Shatta Wale's mother as a witch. She also pointed out that Shatta Wale pays the rent for her mother's three-bedroom apartment.

Midway through her submission, Shatta Wale's mother barged into the studio unannounced. There was some back and forth between the two.

But before the programme would end, Magluv decided to forgo the argument and beg her lover's mother.

In a video YEN.com.gh came across on social media, Magluv went down on her knees as she poured out her heart to Shatta's mother.

Speaking in Ga, Magluv pleaded with Mama Shatta to let everything go and forgive her for anything she has done to her.

At a point, Magluv who could not hold her emotions dropped tears and was heard with a shaky voice as she pleaded.

Shatta Wale's mother, who looked unmoved by Magluv's plea, later disclosed that she had left everything into the hands of God for him to judge.

