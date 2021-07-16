. Nana Ama McBrown has dropped mind-blowing photos

Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has stunned social media users with her breathtaking photos.

McBrown has always proven that she is one of the most sought-after screen goddesses in the country.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is captured in a happy mood.

Nana Ama McBrown dazzles fans with new red hairstyle; drops photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama McBrown)

Source: Instagram

The most iconic thing in the photos she released is her new hairstyle.

McBrown couldn't keep calm as she flaunted her new red hair.

She wrote, "Since the World is not Fair We are all full of Colors."

The photos have garnered massive reactions from her fans on social media.

@lilmueg3: "Beautiful woman."

@___reney: "Sweet mommy."

@cindy___choco1: "Gorgeous."

@sheetrillionsgal: "Much love."

@_14th.february_: "The queen herself."

Meanwhile, ace Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has delivered adorable photos next to her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam, as they rocked different T-shirts with matching colours.

In the frames shot by Kobbi Blaq, the celebrated media personality posed next to her daughter as they glowed in matching outfits.

The award-winning presenter posted the snaps as she marked the 13th anniversary of her television programme, The StandPoint.

Captioning the frames, Oheneyere Gifty Anti wrote: ''We are the Friday borns! May your day be bright and fruitful, even as you prepare for the weekend. Remember, God, is Faithful.''

In other news, on-air personality, Amanda Jissih, is currently dominating social media all because of her birthday.

Friday, July 16, 2021, happened to be the birthday of the entertainment presenter.

As she is celebrating another milestone, Amanda took to her Instagram to remind everyone that today is her birthday.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Amanda is captured wearing a beautiful dress. She complemented her beauty with a lovely hairstyle. The beautiful entertainment presenter then posed beautifully for the camera.

She wrote, "BIRTHDAY!! I am kept by the power of God. Through it all He still favors me and I am forever grateful. Big love to my late mum. Forever rest in peace."

